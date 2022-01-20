Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Grows By 17.6%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Taisei has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

