Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Decreases By 19.2%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ GLG opened at $0.28 on Thursday. TD has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get TD alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of TD at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.