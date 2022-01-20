Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Declines By 19.8%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UTMD stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.15.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

