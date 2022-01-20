Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Drops By 21.5%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,480,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 70,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

VALE stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 35,438,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,344,180. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

