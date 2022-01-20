Short Interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Decreases By 19.3%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of WMG opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.