Short Interest in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Decreases By 21.6%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WARR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.