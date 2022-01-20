Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Drops By 21.0%

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,032.95. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,029.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,080.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

