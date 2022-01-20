Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Grows By 15.7%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,105.0 days.

WOLTF opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $106.91 and a 52 week high of $114.20.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.