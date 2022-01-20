Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Rises By 17.7%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 342.0 days.
Shares of Woolworths Group stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $33.20.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
