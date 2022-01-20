Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Rises By 17.7%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 342.0 days.

Shares of Woolworths Group stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

