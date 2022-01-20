Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Drops By 19.7%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 2,642,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

