Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Decreases By 19.3%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

