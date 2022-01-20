SHPING (SHPING) Price Reaches $0.0516 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 446.2% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $87.81 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,301,808 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

