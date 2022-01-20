Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

