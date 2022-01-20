Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $170.12

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.12 and traded as low as $163.24. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $164.04, with a volume of 10,576 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

