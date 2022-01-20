Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on LWSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

