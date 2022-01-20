Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

TSE SIA opened at C$14.79 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.72 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$991.51 million and a P/E ratio of 136.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.