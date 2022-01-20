SIGNA Sports United (SSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect SIGNA Sports United to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SSU opened at $8.76 on Thursday. SIGNA Sports United has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

