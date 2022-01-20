Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $87.41

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.41, but opened at $92.53. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 5,825 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.
The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.
In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $4,738,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
