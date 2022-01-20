Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $87.41

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.41, but opened at $92.53. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 5,825 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $4,738,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

