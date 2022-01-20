Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $109.23

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.23, but opened at $115.05. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $114.60, with a volume of 5,493 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,662 shares of company stock worth $23,384,485 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,368,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

