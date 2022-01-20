Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.