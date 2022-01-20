Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 34.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $5,422.80 and approximately $13.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00031439 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.