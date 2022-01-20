Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SBGI opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

