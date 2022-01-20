Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post sales of $258.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.60 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

