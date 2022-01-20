Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.00. 158,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.28). Research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.