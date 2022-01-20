Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Skeena Resources stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.00. 158,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
