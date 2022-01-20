Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Skyworks Solutions worth $61,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

