SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.56

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €31.56 ($35.86) and last traded at €33.36 ($37.91), with a volume of 152472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €32.60 ($37.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on S92 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.18.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.