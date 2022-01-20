Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 520,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 432,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,479. Small Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

