Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,496.28

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,496.28 ($20.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,623.50 ($22.15). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,601 ($21.84), with a volume of 1,903,968 shares traded.

SMIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,780 ($24.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,534.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,496.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99.

In related news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.69), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($56,321.60).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

