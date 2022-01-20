Smoothy (SMTY) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $362,502.81 and $507,987.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

