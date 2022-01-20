Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $558,722.01 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52.

SNAP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 21,632,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,664,340. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

