Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 271 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average of $315.66. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

