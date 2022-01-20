Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 271 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00.
NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average of $315.66. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.57.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
