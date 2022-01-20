SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 1.7% Higher

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

