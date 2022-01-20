Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Soligenix stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,663.94% and a negative return on equity of 103.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Soligenix by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Soligenix by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Soligenix by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

