SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) Price Tops $0.0510 on Exchanges

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Profile

ONG is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 45,326,274 coins and its circulating supply is 45,311,086 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

