Sonar Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Sonar has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $61,946.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.46 or 0.07339756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.84 or 0.99974231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

