SONM Market Capitalization Hits $58.77 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One SONM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.