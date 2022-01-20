Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.45

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 110812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.