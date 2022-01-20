Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,362,719 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

