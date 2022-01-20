Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 5,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 2,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.78% of Sound Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

