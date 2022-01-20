Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.87

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.87 and traded as high as $43.99. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 1,524 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 24.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.