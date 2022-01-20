South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of South Jersey Industries worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,363,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.