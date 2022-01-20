South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,737 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of South Plains Financial worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPFI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

SPFI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,086. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $518.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.21.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

