Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUV opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -888.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

