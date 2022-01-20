S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $429.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,518. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

