Sparkle Loyalty Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $6,769.40 and $8.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

