SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,247,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

