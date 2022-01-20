Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Buys 48,488 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 48,488 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $601,736.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31.

On Friday, October 29th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 3,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,014. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

