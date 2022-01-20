Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC) Stock Price Down 60.4%

Spirits Cap Corp (OTCMKTS:SSCC)’s share price traded down 60.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,646% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

About Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Spirts Cap Corp distributes beer and malt liquor products manufactured by Pabst Brewing Company. The Company markets these products principally in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island and Westchester County, New York. Spirts Cap Corp, formerly known as CAPITAL BEVERG, is based in Dover, United States.

