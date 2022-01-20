Splinterlands (SPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.66 or 0.07452521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00063474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,226.42 or 0.99628872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

