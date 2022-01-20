Splintershards Reaches Market Cap of $50.60 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $50.60 million and $2.43 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005346 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009628 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 359,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.